HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » MP Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Sexual Assault Revealed

MP Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Sexual Assault Revealed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 12:55 IST

A shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh reveals a teen giving birth during her Class 10 exam, uncovering a hidden sexual assault and prompting a police investigation under the POCSO Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl gave birth in a school washroom while taking her Class 10 board exam in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The incident led to the uncovering of a sexual assault case, with the girl alleging assault by a boy she met at a dance program.
  • A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and an investigation is underway.
  • The teen claims the boy threatened her into silence, preventing her from informing her parents about the assault and pregnancy.

A 17-year-old girl appearing for her Class 10 board examination gave birth to a pre-mature baby in the washroom of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, uncovering a case of sexual assault.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parul Belapurkar on Friday said that the incident occurred at a private school in Pithampura town, when students were appearing for the maths paper on Tuesday.

 

The teen complained of a severe stomachache two hours into the examination and sought permission to go to the washroom.

When she did not return to the classroom for a long time, the invigilators checked the washroom and, to their dismay, heard the cries of a newborn boy, an official said.

The female staffers rushed to the scene, and the girl and the infant were brought to a government community health centre in an 108 ambulance, community health physician Dr Prashant Kajave.

Both the teen and the baby were found to be stable, he said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the girl had been 34 weeks (eight months) pregnant, and the infant was premature, he said.

Investigation and Legal Action

The ASP informed that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and transferred to the Betma police station.

The teen, in her statement to the Betma police, alleged that she met a boy while participating in a dance programme, and he had sexually assaulted her, which resulted in the pregnancy.

She also alleged that the boy had threatened her into silence and hence, she had not informed her parents about the assault, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crime

RELATED STORIES

'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
'We have lost 10 months of our lives'
Three Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl in Maharashtra
Ranchi Student Found Dead in Hostel Room
Ranchi Student Found Dead in Hostel Room
Protest Turns Violent in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman
Protest Turns Violent in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree0:37

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border3:04

Watch: President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO