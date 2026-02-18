'AI Is Being Misused At An Alarming Pace': Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is advocating for ethical AI safeguards to protect women from escalating digital threats like deep fakes and data misuse; she emphasises the urgent need for responsible innovation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy UNFPA in India



Key points Soha Ali Khan highlighted the transformative power of digital platforms for female entrepreneurship and storytelling in India.

She warned that AI can amplify societal inequalities, leading to increased risks of impersonation, deep fakes and misuse of personal data when it came to women.

She emphasised that online harm is not just a tech issue but also a mental health, public health and human rights one.

Soha advocated for comprehensive ethical AI safeguards, including safety by design, privacy by default and clear reporting systems.

She called for policymakers, tech companies and civil society to prioritise women's safety and women's rights in technological advancements.

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has voiced strong concerns about the growing risks women face in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, urging that ethical safeguards in artificial intelligence are no longer optional but essential.

Speaking about the intersection of technology, gender and safety at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Soha reflected, "I've watched this transformation across India as well. Young women are building businesses online," she said.

According to Soha, the rise of digital literacy initiatives and online tools has created new pathways for empowerment

She noted that technology has enabled young women not only to access education but also to find their voices.

"AI is extraordinary. It improves healthcare access, it expands education. It helps to close maternal health gaps. And, through my work, I've seen how digital tools like these are really empowering, from digital literacy programmes to young girls becoming very confident storytellers," she said, highlighting how digital platforms have opened doors for female entrepreneurship and storytelling.

The dark side of AI: Risks and challenges

However, Soha cautioned that the digital world mirrors the inequalities of the society that shapes it. "The digital world is not neutral. It reflects the society that builds it. And now AI is accelerating everything," she remarked, underscoring how emerging technologies can amplify both opportunity and harm.

While acknowledging the benefits of artificial intelligence, she warned that the same tools are being misused at an alarming pace. "But AI is also it making faster, cheaper and stable. It's easier, easier than ever now to impersonate someone, to create deep fakes, to manipulate images, to misuse personal data. And most women, unfortunately, we don't know how to fight back."

Her concerns extend beyond the realm of technology. She emphasised that online harm has far-reaching consequences. "And this isn't just a tech issue. It is a mental health issue, it's a public health issue and it is a human rights issue, which is why ethical AI is not optional. I would say it is mandatory," she said.

Call for ethical AI safeguards

Defining what ethical AI should entail, Soha called for comprehensive systemic safeguards. "And when I say ethical AI, I mean safety by design, privacy by default, a clear reporting system, real accountability," she asserted.

As India continues its rapid digital expansion, Soha's remarks add to a growing chorus demanding responsible innovation. Her call highlights the urgent need for policymakers, tech companies and civil society to ensure that technological advancement does not come at the cost of women's safety, dignity and rights.