HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Controversy Erupts After Namaz Offered in Malegaon Municipal Office

Controversy Erupts After Namaz Offered in Malegaon Municipal Office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 26, 2026 20:09 IST

A controversy has erupted in Malegaon, Maharashtra, after a group offered namaz inside a municipal office, leading to police action and protests from Hindu organizations and BJP leaders.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points

  • Seven people booked for offering namaz inside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation electricity department office, sparking controversy.
  • The incident led to a police complaint for unlawful assembly and creating public nuisance under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • BJP leaders and Hindu organizations protested the namaz offering, demanding strict action and an inquiry.
  • Sakal Hindu Samaj activists recited Hanuman Chalisa inside the MMC premises in protest.
  • The incident follows a previous controversy involving a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the deputy mayor's office.

Seven people, including the president of a local outfit, were booked on charges of unlawful assembly and creating public nuisance after they allegedly offered namaz inside the electricity department office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday.

A video showing a group of people offering namaz inside the MMC's electricity department office has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organisations even as Malegaon municipal commissioner Ravindra Jadhav ordered an inquiry into the episode.

 

According to police, on February 23, Loksangharsh Committee president Lukman Kamal and his associates had gone to the MMC electricity department office to raise a civic issue.

When department officials did not meet with committee members, the latter staged a sit-in in the office. The committee members also got into an argument with a senior officer, Abhijeet Pawar, and thereafter offered namaz in the department office, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mahendra Raghunath Sawant (43), an employee of the MMC electricity department, a case was filed on February 25 against Kamal and six others at the Malegaon Quilla police station. All seven were booked for unlawful assembly and creating public nuisance under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, they said.

In a social media post, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry into the incident and demanded stringent action against those responsible for it.

Protests and Previous Controversies

On Wednesday, Sakal Hindu Samaj activists recited Hanuman Chalisa inside the MMC premises to register their protest over the incident and demanded strict action in the matter.

A few days ago, a portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan placed in the office of Malegaon deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed had stirred a major controversy. The portrait was later removed from the office.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement: Delhi Police
Cong protest at AI summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement: Delhi Police
Shirtless protest at AI summit: IYC workers sent to 5-day custody
Shirtless protest at AI summit: IYC workers sent to 5-day custody
'Blatant assault on public order': Court slams IYC protest at AI Summit
'Blatant assault on public order': Court slams IYC protest at AI Summit
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins hearts0:54

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins...

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem3:12

PM Modi holds delegation level talks with Israeli PM...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO