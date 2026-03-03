HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Govt Launches Helpline for Stranded Residents in Middle East

Maharashtra Govt Launches Helpline for Stranded Residents in Middle East

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 09:16 IST

The Maharashtra government has launched an emergency WhatsApp helpline to assist hundreds of its residents stranded in the Middle East due to airspace closures resulting from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Maharashtra government launches WhatsApp helpline (+971 50 365 4357) for residents stranded in the Middle East due to conflict-related airspace closures.
  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation and coordinating with central government agencies for assistance.
  • Hundreds of Maharashtra residents are reportedly stranded in the Middle East, with figures being collected from across the state.
  • The state government is working with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai to provide support to stranded citizens.
  • Airspace closures in West Asia have caused significant flight disruptions, leaving many passengers stranded, including a Congress MP.

The Maharashtra government has launched an emergency WhatsApp helpline for hundreds of state residents stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, several hundred people from Maharashtra are stranded in the Middle East due to airspace closure caused by the Iran war, though all are safe.

 

The Chief Minister's office, in a post on X, said that CM Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with various agencies.

He is also coordinating regularly with the Central government, which is extending all possible assistance, while Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan has been tasked with coordination efforts.

The CMO further stated that the state government, in coordination with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, has issued a WhatsApp helpline number +971 50 365 4357 for stranded citizens who require assistance.

US President Donald Trump has said that the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

In the wake of the situation, many airspaces in West Asia have been closed, causing massive flight disruptions and leaving passengers stranded.

Figures of stranded citizens are being collected from more places across Maharashtra, officials have said.

Among those stranded in Dubai is the Congress's Jalna Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Kale, who had gone there on Friday, just a day before the joint US-Israel strike in Iran, his brother Jagannath Kale said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ready to evacuate citizens stranded in West Asia: Centre
Ready to evacuate citizens stranded in West Asia: Centre
Karnataka Govt Assures Safety of Kannadigas Amid Middle East Conflict
Karnataka Govt Assures Safety of Kannadigas Amid Middle East Conflict
Karnataka Urges Centre to Protect Stranded Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict
Karnataka Urges Centre to Protect Stranded Indians in West Asia Amid Conflict
Karnataka CM Asks Modi to Ensure Safety of Indians in Middle East
Karnataka CM Asks Modi to Ensure Safety of Indians in Middle East
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO