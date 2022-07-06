News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Graves. Craters. Firefighters.

Ukraine: Graves. Craters. Firefighters.

By Rediff News Bureau
July 06, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of the destruction provoked by Putin's cruel and pointless war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Fresh holes dug ahead of new funerals sit next to dozens of recent graves, many of which have been filled by those who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine four months ago, in the Walk of Heroes section of the cemetery in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A large crater is visible in a college yard from overnight Russian shelling. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter tries to cool himself after extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling at a market in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters struggle to extinguish the fire at the market. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
 

IMAGE: Sergii Veselyi, 51, lies injured in hospital after he was injured during shelling in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An interior view shows a school building damaged in Lysychansk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yurii Sherbakov, 53, stands in front of a destroyed house where he was injured during Russian shelling in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged building in Lysychansk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
And The Carnage Continues in Ukraine
And The Carnage Continues in Ukraine
Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?
Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?
Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall
Russian Missile About To Hit A Mall
Not Niagara Falls, But Powai Lake
Not Niagara Falls, But Powai Lake
Admiral: 'Objectives of Agnipath are political'
Admiral: 'Objectives of Agnipath are political'
England vs India: Time for experimentation over
England vs India: Time for experimentation over
How Ukraine war may give wings to Jet's intl plans
How Ukraine war may give wings to Jet's intl plans
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

Putin's Scary Sunday Message To Ukraine

Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?

Mr Putin, When Will You Stop This Carnage?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances