Ukraine: Graves. Craters. Firefighters.

Glimpses of the destruction provoked by Putin's cruel and pointless war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Fresh holes dug ahead of new funerals sit next to dozens of recent graves, many of which have been filled by those who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine four months ago, in the Walk of Heroes section of the cemetery in Kharkiv. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: A large crater is visible in a college yard from overnight Russian shelling. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter tries to cool himself after extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling at a market in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters struggle to extinguish the fire at the market. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Sergii Veselyi, 51, lies injured in hospital after he was injured during shelling in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: An interior view shows a school building damaged in Lysychansk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Yurii Sherbakov, 53, stands in front of a destroyed house where he was injured during Russian shelling in Sloviansk. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged building in Lysychansk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com