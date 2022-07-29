Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?

IMAGE: Messages meant for the Russian troops are seen on shells for an M-777 howitzer at an Ukrainian position in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier writes messages for the Russian troops. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier prepares shells for the M-777 howitzer. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier arranges shells for the howitzer. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier readies the howitzer to fire. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: The howitzer is revved up to fire at Russian positions. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: The howitzer booms. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly man weeps seeing the school building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A classroom inside the devastated school building. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks inside her destroyed apartment in a building devastated by a Russian strike in the town of Chuhuiv. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Left: Rescuers evacuate a man from a building damaged by a Russian strike in the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

Right: A rescuer helps a woman to be evacuated from a building damaged by a Russian strike. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com