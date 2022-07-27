News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mr Putin, How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

Mr Putin, How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 27, 2022 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian missile strikes continue to devastate Kharkiv and Odesa in Ukraine.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: Relatives weep by the coffin with the body of Ukrainian soldier Mykola Zabavchuk, killed in battle against Russian troops, during his funeral in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris to find bodies at the Central House of Culture after a Russian strike hit the building in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer stands at the bottom of a shell crater at a residential area in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter works at the site of a residential area destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa region. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential area destroyed in Zatoka. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident walks among remains of residential buildings destroyed in Zatoka. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine, Museum Of War
Ukraine, Museum Of War
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
Putin Continues to Burn Down Ukraine
How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?
How Long Will Ukrainians Weep?
Excited, privileged to be back in Indian team: Upton
Excited, privileged to be back in Indian team: Upton
MP man gets Rs 3,419 cr electricity bill, falls ill
MP man gets Rs 3,419 cr electricity bill, falls ill
Now, AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from RS
Now, AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from RS
COVID: Active cases tally below 1.50 lakh
COVID: Active cases tally below 1.50 lakh
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction

Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction

Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances