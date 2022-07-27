Mr Putin, How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

Russian missile strikes continue to devastate Kharkiv and Odesa in Ukraine.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: Relatives weep by the coffin with the body of Ukrainian soldier Mykola Zabavchuk, killed in battle against Russian troops, during his funeral in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris to find bodies at the Central House of Culture after a Russian strike hit the building in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer stands at the bottom of a shell crater at a residential area in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter works at the site of a residential area destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa region. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A residential area destroyed in Zatoka. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident walks among remains of residential buildings destroyed in Zatoka. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

