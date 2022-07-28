News
Ukraine: Students Write Letters To Soldiers

By Rediff News Bureau
July 28, 2022 16:44 IST
IMAGE: Students in Kyiv write letters to Ukrainian soldiers. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Antonivskyi bridge closed for civilians after it reportedly came under fire in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers renovate the bas-relief of a damaged monument near the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson. A sign on the monument reads: 'Kherson. Founded in 1778'. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A firefighter works in a field which burns after a Russian strike in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Employees collect rapeseed seeds at a place of a storage destroyed by a Russian military strike in the village of Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Employees separate rapeseed seeds from the debris of a storage destroyed by a Russian strike. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers remove debris of a hotel destroyed by a strike in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A shell crater in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian troops hold a national flag over a coffin during a funeral in Lviv for their brother-in-arms Yurii Pastukh, who was killed in battle against the Russians. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters
 

IMAGE: A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian and Soviet-era flags at a World War Two memorial in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Halyna Kocherha, who hosts people from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, walks in her garden in Dnipro. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
