Why Are MARCOS Patrolling Dal Lake?

Srinagar is to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24.

The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos have taken charge of the security of Dal Lake and the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, which will host the G20 meeting, on the banks of the Dal Lake.

National Security Group commandos are also on high alert, conducting search operations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in view of the upcoming summit.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos patrol the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Security forces conduct search operations at Lal Chowk.

