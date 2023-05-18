News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Are MARCOS Patrolling Dal Lake?

Why Are MARCOS Patrolling Dal Lake?

By UMAR GANIE
May 18, 2023 16:27 IST
Srinagar is to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24.

The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos have taken charge of the security of Dal Lake and the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, which will host the G20 meeting, on the banks of the Dal Lake.

National Security Group commandos are also on high alert, conducting search operations at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in view of the upcoming summit.

 

IMAGE: The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos patrol the Dal Lake. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security forces conduct search operations at Lal Chowk.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
