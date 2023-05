Strawberries harvested at a farm in Gassu on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Farmers in Kashmir harvest strawberry after six months of harsh winters and supply the fruit to different parts of India.

Despite torrential rain in April and May in the Kashmir valley, strawberry fields bloomed in Gassu.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Freshly harvested strawberries being packed for dispatch at the strawberry farm.

IMAGE: A farmer plucks the strawberries.

IMAGE: Filling the bucket with freshly harvested strawberries.

IMAGE: A farmer sorts the strawberries.

IMAGE: A farmer shows the collected strawberries.

IMAGE: A farmer packs the strawberries to be sold.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com