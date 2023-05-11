Kashmir Plays Host To Youth 20 Summit

IMAGE: Delegates take pictures at the Youth 20 consultation meeting on climate change under India's G20 presidency in Srinagar. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Students take part in a painting competiton during the Y20 event.
IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the Y20 conference.
IMAGE: Foreign and national delegates at the Y20 convention.
IMAGE: Foreign delegates and students at Y20 meet.
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan and senior officials inaugurates the conference.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com