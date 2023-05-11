News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir Plays Host To Youth 20 Summit

Kashmir Plays Host To Youth 20 Summit

By UMAR GANIE
May 11, 2023 17:26 IST
IMAGE: Delegates take pictures at the Youth 20 consultation meeting on climate change under India's G20 presidency in Srinagar. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Students take part in a painting competiton during the Y20 event.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the Y20 conference.

 

Youth 20 Consultation Meet G20 Kashmir

IMAGE: Foreign and national delegates at the Y20 convention.

 

Youth 20 Consultation Meet G20 Kashmir

IMAGE: Foreign delegates and students at Y20 meet.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan and senior officials inaugurates the conference.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
