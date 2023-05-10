Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers

Mothers and wives wept as President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of India's armed forces, conferred eight Kirti Chakras and 29 Shaurya Chakras to personnel of the Indian Army, paramilitary and police forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

President Murmu set aside the protocol of her high office to hug mothers and wives as they mourned their loss and also acknowledged a grateful nation's eternal debt to their kin.



During an operation in Baramulla, the Jammu and Kashmir Police commando displayed exceptional courage that led to the elimination of three terrorists and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition. All Photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo IMAGE: President Murmu hugs Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh 's mother.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh 's mother.



Naik Jasbir, 6th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, displayed exceptional gallantry and eliminated a terrorist during an operation in Kupwara.

He injured another terrorist before making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. IMAGE: Naik Jasbir Singh 's mother weeps before she receives the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) from President Murmu.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) to Naik Jasbir Singh's mother.



During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, Rifleman Aurangzeb evacuated an injured soldier and eliminated three terrorists with his team. IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) to Rifleman Aurangzeb , Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) to the wife of Sudip Sarkar, Constable/GD, 169 Batallion, BSF.

During an operation along the LoC in Kupwara, Constable Sudip eliminated a terrorist and made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

IMAGE: President Murmu hugs Gunner Jasbir Singh's distraught mother before she presents the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous).

Gunner Jasbir, Regiment of Artillery, 19th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, displayed exceptional gallantry in eliminating a terrorist during an operation in Anantnag, J&K.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and made the supreme sacrifice.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) to Sepoy Karn Veer Singh's parents.

Sepoy Karn Veer, Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, during an operation in Shopian, J&K, eliminated one terrorist and injured another despite being mortally wounded.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) to thw wife of Sodhi Narayan, Head Constable, Chhattisgarh.

The head constable displayed extraordinary courage and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation while fighting and killing Naxalites during an operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu holds Constable Rohit Kumar's wife before she presents the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous).

J&K Police Constable Rohit displayed relentless courage while saving the lives of civilians during an operation in Kulgam, J&K.

He eliminated a terrorist and made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com