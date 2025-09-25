HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Who misled Ladakh's youths into violence?

Who misled Ladakh's youths into violence?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
September 25, 2025 00:13 IST

The violence in Ladakh smacks of conspiracy motivated by politics and personal gains, but the youth are not to be blamed, government sources said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A protestor holds an Indian national Flag during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ladakh and its youth are paying a huge price for the narrow politics played by certain individuals and the personal ambitions of activist Sonam Wangchuk, they claimed.

The youth of Ladakh who indulged in violence were misled, caught up in a sinister plot for political and personal gain, the sources said, adding the central government stands committed to the welfare and empowerment of Ladakhi people and stands with the youth.

 

The sources said the Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs and arson.

"Why were they so ready? The entire episode smacks of conspiracy motivated by politics and personal gains," a source said.

The situation in Ladakh didn't spiral on its own and was "engineered deliberately", they said.

Referring to the October 6 meeting of the High Powered Committee with the ABL and KDA to discuss all issues concerning the Union Territory, the sources said the central government has also agreed on the new members for HPC as proposed by the ABL.

The sources said the central government is considering advancing the October 6 meeting to September 25-26.

"In fact, the Centre has always been ready for talks and, on an earlier occasion, talks were proposed on 25th July which did not receive a positive response," they said.

Even when the talks are lined up with an open mind, violence was provoked for whose benefit? the sources questioned.

"Sonam Wangchuck has long hinted at wanting an Arab Spring-style protest in Ladakh. His references to Gen Z protests in Nepal now seem like a blueprint. Has he used the platform for his personal issues to hide certain irregularities which are coming to light now?" the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
