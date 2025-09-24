HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Massive protest in Ladakh over statehood; youths clash with police

Massive protest in Ladakh over statehood; youths clash with police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 14:37 IST

x

Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown in Leh.

IMAGE: People participate in a protest demanding demanding statehood to Ladakh and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh. Photograph: ANI video grab

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

 

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.

The protestors torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh, an official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to restore order.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
'People of Ladakh feel betrayed'
Wangchuk ends hunger strike, Ladakh stir to continue
Wangchuk ends hunger strike, Ladakh stir to continue
'Ladakh got nothing after repealing Article 370'
'Ladakh got nothing after repealing Article 370'
Ladakhi outfits bring statehood protest to Delhi
Ladakhi outfits bring statehood protest to Delhi
Total shutdown, massive rally in Kargil for statehood
Total shutdown, massive rally in Kargil for statehood

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Reshma's Chicken Onion Pakoras

webstory image 2

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

VIDEOS

Ancient Garba tradition continues on Shardiya Navratri in Jamnagar1:44

Ancient Garba tradition continues on Shardiya Navratri in...

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!0:52

Georgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat on the Streets of Bandra!

Video: Macron calls Trump after being blocked by his Presidential Convoy1:58

Video: Macron calls Trump after being blocked by his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV