LG clamps curfew in Ladakh, vows action against violence perpetrators

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday blamed "vested interests" for the violence that led to the death of four people in the Union Territory, as he announced a curfew to prevent more bloodshed and vowed action against the guilty.

IMAGE: Policemen trying to control the situation during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

"A curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure. People have lost their lives here and I express my condolences to their families. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent more casualties," Gupta said addressing the people of Ladakh.

Four people were killed and more than 45 others, including 22 policemen, were injured in daylong clashes during a shutdown sponsored by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is sponsoring an agitation for the past five years for statehood for Ladakh.

A BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars were set ablaze by the protesters.

Gupta termed that day's events heart-wrenching.

He said what happened today was not spontaneous and was the result of a conspiracy. "We will not spare those people who have spoiled the atmosphere here."

"For the past few days, a hunger strike has been going on in Ladakh. And we know that the hunger strike is a part of a democratic system. But, for the past couple of days, the way people were being incited by comparing the situation with that of Nepal and Bangladesh (uprising). Some people said they will set everything on fire and kill people this is against democratic system," he said referring to the protest led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The Lt Governor said the central government had already invited the Ladakh representatives for talks on October 6, and the members of these very groups were involved in the clashes.

"A group of protesters after attending the discussions went around and indulged in arson and stone-pelting which is not the tradition of Ladakh. I have complete faith that the people who are behind this will be identified. They have come to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh and they are directly responsible for all that has happened," he said.

Gupta said a deployment of the CRPF and policemen was made in the morning to maintain law and order.

"All our policemen were given sticks in their hands. But an attempt was made to burn the CRPF personnel sitting inside their vehicle. What kind of justice is this? Will we let our soldiers die like this?" he said, adding, some people also threw stones at the vehicle of the Director General Police.

"Are there no conspirators behind this? I want to say this to the peaceful people of Ladakh. Please understand this. Some people are trying to spoil the security system of Ladakh for their petty interests," he said.

Asserting that he stood with the people of Ladakh, especially the youth, the Lt Governor said he had never refused anyone coming to meet him.

"The way we are thinking about their future, whether through tourism, education, or health or notifying new jobs is before everyone. Some people are trying to spoil the future of youth by ensuring registration of cases against them. We need to understand this," he said.

The Lt Governor appealed to the people of Ladakh, and its political and religious bodies, to cooperate with the administration and identify the culprits of Wednesday's violence.

"Let us all come together and establish a peaceful Ladakh," he said.