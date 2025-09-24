Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests

Authorities on Wednesday promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh district of Ladakh, banning assembly of five or more persons following a movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Smoke billows out from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Office as it set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Leh Apex Body-led movement became violent, setting on fire the BJP office and several vehicles by hundreds of people who took to the streets. Flames and dark smoke clouds could be seen from afar amid a complete shutdown in the Ladakh capital.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk issued the order and said, "As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex parte. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 223 of BNS."

Under section 163 of the BNSS, he said, no procession, rally or march shall be carried out without the prior written approval of the competent authority.

"No one shall use a vehicle-mounted or other loudspeaker without prior approval from the competent authority. No one shall make any statements which have the potential to disturb public tranquility and which may lead to law and order problems in the district," Donk said, adding assembly of five or more persons shall remain prohibited within the jurisdiction of the entire district.

Citing reasons for the implementation of the order, the district magistrate said it has been brought to his notice that there is an apprehension of disturbances to public peace and tranquility, danger to human life and a possibility of law and order problems.

"I am satisfied that immediate prevention and remedial measures are necessary to maintain public order and tranquility," he said.