Wangchuk blames frustrated Gen Z for Leh violence

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday expressed sadness over the incidents of violence in Leh and blamed the frustration building among the "Gen Z" for the violence in which four youths were killed.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the violent protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 24, 2025. Photograph: Sonam Wangchuk X/ANI Video Grab

Authorities on Wednesday promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh district of Ladakh, banning assembly of five or more persons following a movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which took a violent turn. Protesters set the BJP office and several vehicles on fire.

The climate activist, who was leading a hunger strike in Leh over the twin demands, called off the hunger strike after a large number of youths took to the streets.

Addressing an online press conference, Wangchuk said two of the protesters, a 72-year-old man and a woman (62), were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, and claimed that it was most likely the immediate trigger for the violent protest.

Wangchuk said frustration had been building among the youths as the peaceful protests were not yielding any results. He also said there are reports that three to five youths were killed.

Giving the sequence of events, he said a large number of 'Gen Z' youths came to the protest site on Wednesday, where prayers were being held. He said 2,000-5,000 youth then took to the streets.

"Two people were taken to the hospital yesterday. That appears to be the immediate trigger... It moved the younger generation. Youths of Ladakh together gave a call for Ladakh bandh, and all the people gathered at the site where we were sitting on a fast.

"As the programme was progressing with prayer and speeches, a group of young people went out raising slogans. Later, we heard they went on a rampage, burnt police vehicles and the BJP office in Leh," Wangchuk said.

"What happened today is very sad. It is being said that three to four youths have been killed," he said.

The activist stressed that the indirect reason for the violence was the frustration building among the youths as their peaceful protests over the last five years had not yielded any results.

The October 6 date given by the home ministry for holding a meeting with the groups from Ladakh also created dissatisfaction among the people, he said.

"No one knew something like this would happen. Thousands came out and this situation was created," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the role of any political parties in the incidents, Wangchuk said, "Political parties in Ladakh are not competent enough to organise thousands of youth... There is frustration in their hearts."

"The Gen Z, who took to the streets, we had not even seen them at the protest. This was a general complaint here that the youths are not participating in the protest," he added.