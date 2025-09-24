HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ladakh's Gen Z Demands Statehood

Ladakh's Gen Z Demands Statehood

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
September 24, 2025 17:57 IST

Massive protests erupted in Leh, Ladakh, on September 24, 2025, as protestors demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party office.

A protestor holds an Indian national Flag during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule

IMAGE: Massive protests erupted in Leh over the demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Smoke billows out from the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Leh as it is set on fire

IMAGE: Smoke billows out from the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Leh as it is set on fire. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Scenes from the protest in Leh

IMAGE: Scenes from the protest in Leh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Scenes from the protest in Leh

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Scenes from the protest in Leh

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Scenes from the protest in Leh

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Scenes from the protest in Leh

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
