Ladakh's Gen Z Demands Statehood

Massive protests erupted in Leh, Ladakh, on September 24, 2025, as protestors demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party office.

IMAGE: Massive protests erupted in Leh over the demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Smoke billows out from the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Leh as it is set on fire. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Scenes from the protest in Leh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

