White House Drenched In Excitement

Rediff.com US Contributor Abhijit J Masih is in the holding room of the White House on Thursday morning, waiting for an escort to take the media personnel to the South Lawn.

You see Indians, most dressed traditionally, in the Metro, on the cordoned off streets and at all the gates of the White House.

Three formally attired Indian Americans are on the train with me alighting at the same station near the White House.

With no doubt about their destination, I ask from where they have come and the two gentleman and lady tell me they have driven from North Carolina for the White House official welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

The gates on the north west side have more than a hundred journalists along with their crews.

Most television anchors are busy with their frantic reporting about the buzz around the White House.

The media are let in after cross checking with the list available with the Secret Service, which guards the US president and his family.

The weather gods have not been kind to the State visit. It has been raining and it is likely to be cloudy and gloomy through Thursday.

The weather though has no effect on the smiling faces of the Indians queueing up outside the White House.

The White House seems drenched with excitement.