Bidens host Modi for private dinner at White House

Bidens host Modi for private dinner at White House

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 22, 2023 08:55 IST
United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, and exchanges special gifts with them, during his first state visit to United States on June 22, 2023. Photographs: ANI on Twitter

Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

'When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together,' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

 

They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, it said.

Later in a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, 'I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects.'

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Prime Minister Modi visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

