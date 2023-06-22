News
Rediff.com  » News » When Modi met US First Lady

When Modi met US First Lady

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: June 22, 2023 03:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.

National Science Foundation (NSF) is headed by Indian American Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan.

The National Science Foundationis an independent agency of the United States government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health.

 

Modi, currently on a state visit to the United States, said that while the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies, India is the world's largest youth factory. Photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Welcomeing Modi to the United States, Jill Biden said,"With this official visit, we are bringing together the world's oldest and largest democracies. But our relationship is not just about governments, we are celebrating the families, and the friendship between both countries. The US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. Education is an issue that is close to PM Modi's heart and mine.

Modi said under Skill India, we have skilled over 50 million people in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, drone and others.
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
