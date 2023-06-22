Modi gifts green diamond to Jill Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the United States on Wednesday (local time) gifted a handcrafted sandalwood box with 'das danam' to United States President Joe Biden and a lab-grown green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts a 'papier mache' box with a 7.5carat green diamond to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during a private dinner at White House on June 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The gifts were exchanged during the private dinner hosted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden for PM Modi at the White House.

"The special sandalwood box presented to US President Joe Biden has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns," officials said.

The box contains a silver idol of Lord Ganesha. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The box also contains a silver diya (oil lamp), which has also been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata. The copper plate, also called tamrapatra, has been sourced from Uttar Pradesh and a shloka has been inscribed on it.

IMAGE: The Bidens hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The handcrafted delicate silver boxes contain symbolic -- 'Das Danam' or the 10 donations which denote the donations made on the occasion when a person becomes 'Drishta Sahasrachandro' or the one who has seen one thousand full moons when he completes the age of eighty years and eight months.

At this stage of life, the individual (who has seen one thousand full moons) is honoured and celebrated for the sheer experience of human life.

During Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam celebrations, there is a custom of 'Das Danam' or donations of ten different kinds, which include -- Gaudaan (cow), Bhudaan (land), Tildaan (sesame seeds), Hiranyadaan (gold), Ajyadaan (ghee or clarified butter), Dhaanyadaan (food grains), Vastradaan (clothes), Guddaan (jaggery), Raupyadaan (silver) and Lavandaan (salt).

The handcrafted delicate silver boxes gifted by Modi to Joe Biden, who turns 81 this November, contain 10 donations, which denote the donations made on the occasion.

IMAGE: A special sandalwood box containing symbolic 'Das Danams' was gifted by Modi to Joe Biden. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The box includes a delicately handcrafted silver coconut by the skilled artisans of West Bengal is offered in place of a cow for Gaudaan. A fragrant piece of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka is offered in place of land for Bhudaan.

The box also includes Til or white sesame seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu is offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds). Handcrafted in Rajasthan, this 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold).

The box also contains ghee or clarified butter sourced from Punjab is offered for Ajyadaan (donation of clarified butter).

A handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand is offered for Vastradaan (donation of cloth). Long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand are offered for Dhaanyadaan (donation of food grains).

IMAGE: The 'papier mache' box with the green diamond. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Jaggery sourced from Maharashtra is offered for Guddaan (donation of jaggery).

The 99.5 per cent pure and hallmarked silver coin has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan (donation of silver). Lavan or salt from Gujarat is offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

Modi gifted a copy of the first edition print of this book, 'The Ten Principal Upanishads' published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow to US President Joe Biden.

Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

IMAGE: The lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond is also eco-friendly. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties. The diamond is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.

He also gifted a 'papier mache' box in which the green diamond is placed.

Known as 'kar-e-kalamdani', Kashmir's exquisite papier mache involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.

The Bidens on Wednesday hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House.

The dinner included a few of the US President's favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream.