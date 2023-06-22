News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bidens receive Modi at White House, enjoy intimate dinner

Bidens receive Modi at White House, enjoy intimate dinner

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: June 22, 2023 06:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and they gathered for an intimate dinner.

Before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

"When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.       

 

According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister Modi also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.     

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will host a state dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. Prime Minister Modi visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

IMAGE: The Bidens receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House. Photograph: Courtesy, MEA India on Twitter

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Washingon, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady
PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady
'Much was done in 2 years that wasn't done before'
'Much was done in 2 years that wasn't done before'
'Trust can only be earned over long periods of time'
'Trust can only be earned over long periods of time'
Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and décor
Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and décor
Millet, corn salad and risotto for Modi's state dinner
Millet, corn salad and risotto for Modi's state dinner
PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady
PHOTOS: When Modi met US First Lady
US sees 'subtle shift' in India's position on Ukraine
US sees 'subtle shift' in India's position on Ukraine
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Millet, corn salad and risotto for Modi's state dinner

Millet, corn salad and risotto for Modi's state dinner

Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and dÃƒÂ©cor

Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and dÃƒÂ©cor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances