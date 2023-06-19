Where Are These Nude Cyclists Headed?

Nude bikers take to the streets in Mexico City; the Pride parade in Istanbul; Ukrainians grads celebrate the last day of school in Derhachi; the Santa Claus school in Rio de Janeiro and yellow ducks float off Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.

IMAGE: Cyclists perform their annual nude bike ride to protest car-centric culture and demand cyclist rights in Mexico City. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers detain an activist to prevent him from marching in the Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

IMAGE: But Love triumphs eventually! Activists share a kiss as they march during the Pride parade in central Istanbul. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

IMAGE: Graduates of a local lyceum dance in front of the Palace of Culture, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike, as they celebrate the last day of school, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Santa Claus School gather at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to ask for world peace. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: One of the inflatable yellow ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen deflated at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com