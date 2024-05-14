News
SC rejects plea to bar Modi from elections for poll code breach

SC rejects plea to bar Modi from elections for poll code breach

Source: PTI
May 14, 2024 15:27 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, the BJP candidate for the Patna Saheb Lok Sabha seat, at a roadshow in Patna, May 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

 

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Is There Really No Alternative To Modi?
'Will BJP Abolish Reservations?'
Will Modi's Patna Roadshow Bring Votes?
Retired Indian colonel working for UN killed in Rafah
Rescue ops on 21 hrs after Mumbai billboard collapse
Allies by his side, Modi files nomination; no Nitish
Passenger vehicle sales up 1.35% at 335,629 units
India Votes 2024

Modi In Varanasi: Festive Saffron Fervour

'This Isn't Like Any Other Election'

