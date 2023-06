Greenpeace activists staged a protest demanding an end to deep sea mining outside the ministry of industry in Prague, Czech Republic, last week.

IMAGE: An inflated purple octopus is placed in front of the ministry. All photographs: David W Cerny/Reuters

IMAGE: Greenpeace activists hold a placard demanding 'Stop Deep Sea Mining'.

IMAGE: A banner reads: 'The seabed is my home. Do not destroy it'.

