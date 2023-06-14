The Chaiwalas Who Drive An Audi

IMAGE: Meet Mumbai's Audi Chaiwalas. Photograph: ANI

Jaya and Moti's amazing story.

Also see: The Indian Army's military prowess.

The karate gold medallist who works in a tea plantation.

Meet Mumbai's Audi Chaiwalas

Location: Mumbai

What would you do if you had an Audi?

Certainly not turn it into a tea stall.

But that's exactly what Mannu Sharma and Amit Kashyap did six months ago.

Business, since then, has been booming.

So, if you too want to served a Rs 20 chai from the dikki (boot) of a Rs 7,000,000 luxury car, you know which chaiwala you need to go to :)

The Amazing Tale Of Jaya And Moti

Location: Varanasi

Jaya is headed to The Netherlands next month.

While Moti will be moving to Italy this month.

Their passports, geotagging and other formalities have been completed.

Why is this story extraordinary?

Find out for yourselves :)

India's Fierce Military Prowess

Location: New Delhi

Check out the latest visuals from India's Northern Command that show just how skilled the Indian Army is.

Karate Gold Medallist Works In Tea Plantation

Location: Dibrugarh

She won the gold medal at the South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship in 2022.

But Rajina Gowala is unable to concentrate on the sport that she excels in.

Rajina, who comes from an impoverished background, works as a tea leaf picker to keep the home fire burning.

The young athlete has a request for her government.

Strawberry Harvesting In Kashmir

Location: Gassu Batpora

The harvesting of yummy, yummy, strawberries is on in full swing at Kashmir's Gassu Batpora village.

Happily, the strawberry farmers are expecting a good turnover this year.

Indian Navy's Successful Underwater Test

Location: Arabian Sea

Watch how this electrically propelled, anti-submarine torpedo successfully hits an underwater target.

The torpedo was launched from the INS Varunastra.

Is Kashmir's Stone Carving Art Dying?

Location: Srinagar

Stone carving has been an important part of life in the Kashmir Valley.

You can see excellent examples of the craft in the fountains that beautify the famed Mughal Gardens, the Jama Masjid and the Makhdoom Sahib shrine.

Unfortunately, the craft seems be dying as people are no longer interested in stone carving as a career.

