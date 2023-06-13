News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Show Of Support For Trump

A Show Of Support For Trump

By REDIFF NEWS
June 13, 2023 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former US President Donald J Trump has been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The former president has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges for retaining hundreds of classified government documents and even making false statements after leaving the White House.

Trump had posted on Truth Social that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, afternoon, incidentally, the day before he turns 77.

It is the second indictment of Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 US presidential election.

The first being on April 4, 2023 in the Manhattan criminal court, when he was indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

 

IMAGE: Trump arrives at Miami international airport the day before his appearance in a federal court in Miami. All Photographs: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump supporters gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Raul Meneses wears a Trump mask at a gathering at Tropical Park, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A person wearing a mask depicting US President Joe Biden and wearing prison clothes attends a rally as Trump supporters gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When Trump Appeared In Court
When Trump Appeared In Court
Donald Trump arraigned by court, pleads not guilty
Donald Trump arraigned by court, pleads not guilty
Donald Trump spoke just 6 times during court hearing
Donald Trump spoke just 6 times during court hearing
Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on Dorsey's claim
Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on Dorsey's claim
PV wholesales rise 13.54% in May at 334,247 units
PV wholesales rise 13.54% in May at 334,247 units
Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin
Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin
50 evacuated from rig off Guj coast in dramatic rescue
50 evacuated from rig off Guj coast in dramatic rescue
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Donald Trump charged in classified documents case

Donald Trump charged in classified documents case

Trump Has Been Reined In For The Moment

Trump Has Been Reined In For The Moment

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances