A Show Of Support For Trump

Former US President Donald J Trump has been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The former president has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges for retaining hundreds of classified government documents and even making false statements after leaving the White House.

Trump had posted on Truth Social that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, afternoon, incidentally, the day before he turns 77.

It is the second indictment of Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 US presidential election.

The first being on April 4, 2023 in the Manhattan criminal court, when he was indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

IMAGE: Trump arrives at Miami international airport the day before his appearance in a federal court in Miami. All Photographs: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump supporters gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort, here and below.

IMAGE: Raul Meneses wears a Trump mask at a gathering at Tropical Park, here and below.

IMAGE: A person wearing a mask depicting US President Joe Biden and wearing prison clothes attends a rally as Trump supporters gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com