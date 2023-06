The mass marriages in Srinagar were organised by the We The Helping Hands Foundation to curb dowry in society.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Kashmiri brides head to the venue.

IMAGE: Witnesses sign the register during the marriage ceremony.

IMAGE: 61 Kashmiri couples tied the knot on Thursday, here and below.

IMAGE: Dates and sweets are distributed among guests.

IMAGE: Kashmiri chefs or Wazas prepare the traditional Kashmiri Wazwan for the post-marriage feast.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com