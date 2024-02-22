News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When You Are Caught In A Snowstorm

When You Are Caught In A Snowstorm

By REDIFF NEWS
February 22, 2024 19:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tourists and skiers seen in Kongdori, Gulmarg, near the Affarwat peak, during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

An avalanche on Affarwat peak killed one Russian tourist, injured another and one remains missing.

 

IMAGE: Tourists skiing at Kongdori, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable car rides in the world, can be seen in the background. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A discussion in the snow. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A sledge sunk in the snow. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway after the avalanche. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ani_digital/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Russian skier killed as avalanche hits Gulmarg, 7 rescued
Russian skier killed as avalanche hits Gulmarg, 7 rescued
Snow Paints Kashmir White
Snow Paints Kashmir White
Gulmarg Gets Snow At Last!
Gulmarg Gets Snow At Last!
President Reviews Andaman Defence
President Reviews Andaman Defence
Chinese vessel near Male amid India's trilateral drill
Chinese vessel near Male amid India's trilateral drill
India to buy 200 BrahMos missiles to boost Navy in IOR
India to buy 200 BrahMos missiles to boost Navy in IOR
HC order on Friday over Mahua's media leak plea
HC order on Friday over Mahua's media leak plea
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When You Are Stranded In The Snow...

When You Are Stranded In The Snow...

A Train Chugs Along In The Kashmir Snow

A Train Chugs Along In The Kashmir Snow

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances