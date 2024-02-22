When You Are Caught In A Snowstorm

Tourists and skiers seen in Kongdori, Gulmarg, near the Affarwat peak, during a snowstorm on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
An avalanche on Affarwat peak killed one Russian tourist, injured another and one remains missing.
IMAGE: Tourists skiing at Kongdori, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable car rides in the world, can be seen in the background. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: A discussion in the snow. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: A sledge sunk in the snow. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Rescue operations underway after the avalanche. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ani_digital/X
