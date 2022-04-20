News
Rediff.com  » News » When Will Sri Lanka's Nightmare End?

When Will Sri Lanka's Nightmare End?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 20, 2022 15:29 IST
As the protests in Colombo against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa continued on Tuesday, elsewhere on the island -- in southwestern Rambukkana -- police opened fire at anti-government protestors, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others.
Please click on the images for a look at the unusual protests in the Sri Lankan capital.

 

IMAGE: Supporters of Sri Lanka's Opposition National People's Power Party march towards Colombo from Beruwala during a protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Beruwala is located 60 km from Colombo. The protests have spread from the capital to other parts of the island as the economic misery has no end in sight. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator's eye make up indicates tears shed for a country whose leaders appear clueless about ways to end the crisis. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man takes a nap near the area where the protestors gather in the government quarter in Colombo -- the venue is called Gota-Go village (Gotabaya Go, geddit? :)). Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators flash flashlights at a candlelight vigil in Colombo. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A candle seen during the candlelight vigil. The protests continue, the crowds ebb and grow, but behind the protected precincts of the presidential secretariat, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former soldier and ex-strongman, seems bewildered by the daily turmoil, but refuses to go. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest
Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!
Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness
MI looking to put together missing pieces: Unadkat
Who Wore The Sari Better? Vote!
Covid: India's R value climbs above 1 after 3 months
Not against Muslims: Naqvi defends Jahangirpuri action
The War Against Coronavirus

