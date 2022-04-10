News
Rediff.com  » News » Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

By Rediff News Bureau
April 10, 2022 14:01 IST
As the economic situation worsens in Sri Lanka with each passing day, Saturday saw the angriest protests against the Rajapaksas's government in Colombo.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the April 9, 2022 protests in the Sri Lankan capital.

 

IMAGE: Protestors shouts slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the presidential secretariat. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: A protestor shouts slogans as he supports a disabled man sitting on top of a metal barrier.

 

IMAGE: Muslim protestors perform iftar at the protest.

 

IMAGE: Food is kept on a placard for iftar at the protest.

 

IMAGE: Muslim protestors pray before iftar at the protest.

 

IMAGE: A protestor wears a mask of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's face as another demonstrator pretends to hit him.

 

IMAGE: Hordes of protestors try to storm the barricades outside the presidential secretariat.

 

IMAGE: A protestor wearing a Gotabaya mask at the protest. Notice the slogans on the placards surrounding him.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 

