Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

As the economic situation worsens in Sri Lanka with each passing day, Saturday saw the angriest protests against the Rajapaksas's government in Colombo.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the April 9, 2022 protests in the Sri Lankan capital.

IMAGE: Protestors shouts slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the presidential secretariat. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A protestor shouts slogans as he supports a disabled man sitting on top of a metal barrier.

IMAGE: Muslim protestors perform iftar at the protest.

IMAGE: Food is kept on a placard for iftar at the protest.

IMAGE: Muslim protestors pray before iftar at the protest.

IMAGE: A protestor wears a mask of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's face as another demonstrator pretends to hit him.

IMAGE: Hordes of protestors try to storm the barricades outside the presidential secretariat.

IMAGE: A protestor wearing a Gotabaya mask at the protest. Notice the slogans on the placards surrounding him.

