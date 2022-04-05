Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness

Please click on the images to view how the island's grave economic and power crisis affects ordinary Sri Lankans.

IMAGE: G Murali, 40, makes string hoppers, a steamed rice noodle dish, for dinner during a power cut on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Hawa Kalanipura Wallampifiya on the outskirts of Colombo. Rebecca Conway/Getty Images

IMAGE: Prabha Ramnnaoordhy, 32, chops vegetables for dinner during a power cut on Monday.

IMAGE: A Sri Lankan resident walks through her home during Monday's power cut.

IMAGE: Sandhya Kristhika, 16, and her sister Kanishka, 11, use a cellphone during Monday's power cut.

IMAGE: A candle lights a room during Monday's power cut.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com