Sri Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests

The Sinhala and Tamil new year on Thursday, April 14, 2022, didn't halt the angry protests in Colombo against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government outside the presidential secretariat.

IMAGE: Demonstrators take part in the ritual of boiling milk to mark the Sinhala and Tamil new year.

All photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: People serve traditional milk rice to demonstrators during the protest.

IMAGE: Protestors queue up for the food.

IMAGE: A traditional meal is served during the protest.

IMAGE: A family inside their tent celebrate new year during the protest.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com