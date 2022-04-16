News
Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest

Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest

By Rediff News Bureau
April 16, 2022 14:43 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the continued protests in Sri Lanka against the worsening economic conditions and the Rajapaksas.

 

IMAGE: Children holding placards are carried by their guardians as they take part in Friday's protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the presidential secretariat in Colombo. All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator shouts slogans sitting on the hood of a car.

 

IMAGE: Is Gota listening to the angry slogans during the protests?

 

IMAGE: Siblings try to pacify a crying baby inside a tent at the protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people gather daily in opposition to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

 

IMAGE: Will Gota resign, as the demonstrators demand?

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator with the Sri Lankan national flag silhouetted at the protest.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests
Are Rajapaksas' Days Numbered?
Why Are Sri Lankans Protesting?
Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Album
Harbhajan pledges RS salary for farmers' daughters
Prashant Kishore attends Cong meet amid joining buzz
When Nitish Kumar attended Iftar
The War Against Coronavirus

Sri Lanka: Life In Darkness

Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

