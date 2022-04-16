Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest

Please click on the images for glimpses of the continued protests in Sri Lanka against the worsening economic conditions and the Rajapaksas.
IMAGE: Children holding placards are carried by their guardians as they take part in Friday's protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the presidential secretariat in Colombo. All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A demonstrator shouts slogans sitting on the hood of a car.
IMAGE: Is Gota listening to the angry slogans during the protests?
IMAGE: Siblings try to pacify a crying baby inside a tent at the protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people gather daily in opposition to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
IMAGE: Will Gota resign, as the demonstrators demand?
IMAGE: A demonstrator with the Sri Lankan national flag silhouetted at the protest.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com