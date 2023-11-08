Searching For Survivors: Hope Against Hope

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza this past month.

According to Ashraf Al Qudra, the health ministry spokesperson in Gaza, 4,104 children, 2,641 women and 611 elderly individuals are among the casualties.

An additional 25,408 people have been injured in the conflict.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza strip, here and below. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man searches for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Judaism's holiest prayer site on the eve of the one-month anniversary of the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7th, in Jerusalem. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli officials work at the scene of an incident in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strike in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of military action at a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli artillery unit fires from an undisclosed location near the Gaza strip. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: A supply convoy, said to be sent for the Israeli army, enters Gaza in this still image from video. Photograph: Israeli Army/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli military unit fires from an undisclosed location near Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A rocket found by members of Israeli Defense Forces in a location given as Gaza is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout via Reuters/span>

IMAGE: A soldier works on artillery shells as Israeli military units operate at an undisclosed location near Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take part in military action at a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military units operate at an undisclosed location near Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take cover after a warning of potential incoming fire from Gaza near Reim, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take part in ground operations at a location given as Gaza in this handout photo. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank is seen at a location given as Gaza in this handout photo. Photograph: Israeli Defence Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A dining hall in Kibbutzim is lit up in red a month after the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas, in memory of over 1,400 victims who lost their lives in the attack, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samir Ayoub, uncle of three Lebanese girls killed along with their grandmother, by what he says was an Israeli airstrike that targeted their car in which they were traveling between Aytaroun and Aynata, mourns them beside the burned car near the Lebanon and Israel border, on the outskirts of the southern town of Aynata, Lebanon. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com