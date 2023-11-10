This Is What WAR Looks Like

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate inside Gaza in this handout picture obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza strip. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take position inside the Gaza strip. Photograph: Israeli Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles ride in Shlomi, Israel. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A still image taken from a video released by Hamas shows what it says are its fighters firing mortar shells at Israeli forces during Israel's ground offensive, in a location given as Gaza, obtained by Reuters. Photograph: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Apache helicopter fires a missile, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians evacuate Ahmed Ayesh, a wounded man, at the site of Israeli strikes on a residential building in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter, with the help of a Palestinian man, works at the site of Israeli strikes on a residential building. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians react at the site of the Israeli strikes. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry a casualty at the site of the Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Medics carry a Palestinian casualty. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes react at the Nasser hospital. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: The funeral of Palestinian militants who were killed in an Israeli raid in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian civilians ride a donkey-drawn cart in the central Gaza strip as they evacuate from the north Gaza towards the south. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: Teddy bears symbolising hostages and missing children are displayed one month on from the October 7th attack by Hamas, at the Obelisk Monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The sign reads 'More than 40 babies and children kidnapped by Hamas in Israel.' Photograph: Tomas Cuesta/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli flags and pictures symbolising victims are placed in Copacabana beach by the NGO Rio de Paz in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: People commemorate the victims of the October 7 Hamas terror attack at the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Fabrizio Bench/Reuters

IMAGE: An ambulance for injured Palestinians who will be transported to receive treatment at Egyptian hospitals, waits to move towards the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: May Hayat, a survivor of the Nova festival where 260 people were killed by Hamas terrorists, visits the bar near Re'im, Israel, where she worked for the first time since the massacre, with Or Barda, the brother of her friend Liron Barda, who was killed, on the one-month anniversary of the attack by Hamas. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl lights a candle, as people gather for a candlelit vigil to mark the one-month anniversary of the October 7 deadly attack by Hamas in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Weapons and other equipment that the Israeli army say was found during their operations in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier walks through a commercial area on the one-month anniversary of the Hamas terror attack, in Rehovot, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: The border wall between Israel and Lebanon is pictured from the Israeli side. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com