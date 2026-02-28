UK Calls for Negotiation After US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Following joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, the UK government is urging de-escalation and a negotiated solution to prevent a wider Middle East conflict, prioritizing the safety of British nationals.

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters

Key Points The UK government did not participate in the US and Israel's joint strikes on Iran and advocates for a negotiated resolution to avoid wider regional conflict.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss strengthening the UK's defensive capabilities in the Middle East.

The UK's immediate priority is the safety and consular assistance for British nationals in the region, with updated travel advisories issued for Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and UAE.

Britain has deployed additional defensive capabilities, including radar systems and fighter jets, to its Sovereign Base Areas and Qatar.

The UK Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Israel and Palestine due to ongoing regional tensions.

The British government on Saturday said it did not participate in the joint strikes launched by the US and Israel on Iran, calling for a negotiated solution to prevent further escalation of the conflict into the wider region.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair an emergency ministerial Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting to discuss bolstering the UK's defensive capabilities in the region.

A government spokesperson said the immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region, who will be provided consular assistance 24/7.

"Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution," the spokesperson said.

"As part of our longstanding commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we have recently bolstered. We stand ready to protect our interests.

"We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict," the spokesperson said.

UK's Defensive Measures

The additional defensive capabilities deployed earlier this year by the UK were to its Sovereign Base Areas, including radar systems, counter-drone systems, F-35 jets, and ground-based air defence.

In January, Britain also deployed Typhoon jets to Qatar from the Royal Air Force (RAF) joint Typhoon squadron for "defensive purposes."

Travel Advisory Updates

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued urgent advice for British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE to "Shelter in Place".

"Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place. Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities," the FCDO alert states.

It has also updated its travel advisory due to the ongoing regional tensions to recommend "against all but essential travel to Israel and Palestine."

"We continue to recommend against all travel to parts of Israel and Palestine. British nationals are advised to review these changes and consider travel accordingly. Travel Advice is kept under regular review to ensure it reflects our latest assessment of risks to British nationals," it states.

The UK had withdrawn its embassy staff from Tehran on Friday amid reports of imminent air strikes, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Iran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.