Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray met Arvind Kejriwal's family in New Delhi on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Uddhav was accompanied by son Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Also present at the meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Uddhav extended his support to Sunita Kejriwal, Kejriwal's wife, and the Delhi CM's parents.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray meets Gita Devi and Gobind Ram Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's parents. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uddhav greets Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut with Gita Devi and Gobind Ram Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal, Harshita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM's daughter, and Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

