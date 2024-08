On Thursday, August 8, 2024, an Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Srinagar to meet with representatives of political parties.

They are set to review the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and seek feedback from political parties.

The Supreme Court has set a September 30 deadline for holding elections in the Union Territory.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu arrive in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Sharma and other members of the BJP manifesto committee for the assembly election at a media interaction in Srinagar, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com