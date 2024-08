Tigress Durga gave birth to three cubs on June 28 at the Gandhi zoological park in Gwalior.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the isolation period of 39 days, the cubs were released for visitors to view.

IMAGE: The three cubs, two yellow and one white, can be seen with their mother. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Visitors to the Gandhi zoological park in Gwalior can view the cubs daily from 11 am to 1 pm.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com