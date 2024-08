For the first time in India, a Mobile Legal Aid Clinic has been set up outside Mumbai's Arthur Road jail in collaboration with the Dard Se Hamdard Tak Sanstha and the Mumbai District Legal Services Authority.

The clinic will assist prisoners's families and friends with legal information and knowledge.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com