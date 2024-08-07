People Flee Bangladesh In Panic

IMAGE: Bangladesh citizens show their passports as they arrive at the Petrapol checkpoint in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A citizen from Bangladesh being transferred to an Indian ambulance after the patient arrives at the Petrapol checkpoint in North 24 Parganas for treatment.

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel stand guard as Bangladesh citizens arrive at the Petrapol checkpoint in North 24 Parganas.

IMAGE: Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal Daljit Singh Chaudhary, centre, inspects the Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas.

IMAGE: Trucks are stranded at the Integrated Check Post in Agartala following a decrease in trade between Tripura and Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned.

IMAGE: A deserted view of the Integrated Check Post in Agartala .

