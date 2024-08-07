News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF And Army To The Pilgrims' Rescue!

IAF And Army To The Pilgrims' Rescue!

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: August 07, 2024 13:12 IST
The Indian Army and Indian Air Force rescued pilgrims from landslide-affected areas of Sonprayag on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and from Kedarnath Dham on Monday, August 5, 2024 respectively.

 

IMAGE: An Indian Army team rescues yatris in Sonprayag on Tuesday. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The army installed a temporary bridge for the pilgrims to cross the river.

 

IMAGE: The pilgrims cross the river, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: On Monday, IAF helicopters rescued 94 stranded tourists from Kedarnath Dham, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Relieved tourists inside one of the helicopters.

 

IMAGE: The tourists alight from an IAF helicopter.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
