IAF And Army To The Pilgrims' Rescue!

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force rescued pilgrims from landslide-affected areas of Sonprayag on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and from Kedarnath Dham on Monday, August 5, 2024 respectively.

IMAGE: An Indian Army team rescues yatris in Sonprayag on Tuesday. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The army installed a temporary bridge for the pilgrims to cross the river.

IMAGE: The pilgrims cross the river, here and below.

IMAGE: On Monday, IAF helicopters rescued 94 stranded tourists from Kedarnath Dham, here and below.

IMAGE: Relieved tourists inside one of the helicopters.

IMAGE: The tourists alight from an IAF helicopter.

