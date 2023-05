Reuters Photographer Kim Soo-hyeon captures glimpses of boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for three weeks as novice monks, as they enjoy a ride at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea.

All photographs: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com