Photographs: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals team met His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

The Royals are in Dharamsala to play the Punjab Kings this weekend.

English cricketers Jos Buttler and Joe Root were among those who met His Holiness, who wore the distinctive Royals cap at the encounter.

For Royals Coach Kumar Sangakkara and Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga -- who are Buddhists -- meeting the Buddhist icon must have been a very special experience.