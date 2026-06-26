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When The Five Falls Roar!

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA June 26, 2026 09:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Five Falls

IMAGE: Five separate cascades of water form this beautiful waterfall. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aronrusewelt/Wikimedia Commons

The breathtaking beauty of fresh snowfall.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Odisha's Lok Bhavan Becomes a Sanctuary

Also see: Who Odisha's Lok Bhavan is playing host to...

A diamond and silk city becomes a beach town.

Why alarm bells rang at Madurai's Vaigai Dam.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Waste Becomes Wonder In Srinagar

Location: Srinagar

Waste is not always waste. Don't believe us? Head to Srinagar's iconic Polo Ground Park.

 

That's What Fresh Snowfall Can Do...

Location: Doda

Much to the delight of tourists, it transformed the higher reaches of the Bhalessa Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Look Who Lives In Odisha's Lok Bhavan...

Location: Bhubaneswar

No, it's not who you think.

 

Catch Up With The Waves...

Location: Dumas

Surat used to be known as India's Diamond and Silk City. Here's why it's now known as a beach destination as well.

 

The Majestic Five Falls

Location: Tenkasi

The thundering Five Falls (Aintharuvi) in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, is a sight you will never forget.

All videos: ANI

 

Breathtaking! The Cheeyappara Waterfalls

Location: Idukki

If you are not heading to Tamil Nadu, turn towards Kerala where you will be mesmerised by the Cheeyappara waterfalls, a stunning natural cascade that drops spectacularly across seven natural stone steps from a height of about 1,000 feet.

 

Why Alarm Bells Rang At Madurai's Vaigai Dam

Location: Madurai

Check the video to find out.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Five Falls

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