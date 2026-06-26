When The Five Falls Roar!

The breathtaking beauty of fresh snowfall.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Who Odisha's Lok Bhavan is playing host to...
A diamond and silk city becomes a beach town.
Why alarm bells rang at Madurai's Vaigai Dam.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Waste Becomes Wonder In Srinagar
Location: Srinagar
Waste is not always waste. Don't believe us? Head to Srinagar's iconic Polo Ground Park.
That's What Fresh Snowfall Can Do...
Location: Doda
Much to the delight of tourists, it transformed the higher reaches of the Bhalessa Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.
Look Who Lives In Odisha's Lok Bhavan...
Location: Bhubaneswar
No, it's not who you think.
Catch Up With The Waves...
Location: Dumas
Surat used to be known as India's Diamond and Silk City. Here's why it's now known as a beach destination as well.
The Majestic Five Falls
Location: Tenkasi
The thundering Five Falls (Aintharuvi) in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, is a sight you will never forget.
Breathtaking! The Cheeyappara Waterfalls
Location: Idukki
If you are not heading to Tamil Nadu, turn towards Kerala where you will be mesmerised by the Cheeyappara waterfalls, a stunning natural cascade that drops spectacularly across seven natural stone steps from a height of about 1,000 feet.
Why Alarm Bells Rang At Madurai's Vaigai Dam
Location: Madurai
Check the video to find out.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff