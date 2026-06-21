Father's Day: 'I Work Odd Hours, But I Still Show Up'

For Valerian Vincent, who works an Indian night shift for a US-based company, fatherhood means squeezing playtime, learning and love into the few precious hours he gets with his one-and-a-half-year-old son.

On Father's Day, he shares how he manages to make time for his child despite his odd working hours.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Valerian Vincent

For most parents, evenings are reserved for playground visits, bedtime stories and watching their children wind down after a busy day.

For Valerian Vincent, evenings mean logging into work.

The father of a one-and-a-half-year-old son works for a US-based hedge fund administrator, a job that has kept him on the night shift for nearly eight years.

His workday begins at 7 pm and ends at 4 am, which means he misses what many parents consider the best part of the day.

"That means not getting to spend the evenings with my child, which is usually playtime for all kids," he says, speaking to Rishika Shah/Rediff.

And when your child is barely a toddler, every day seems to bring a new discovery, a new word, a new habit, a new milestone...

Valerian's days are carefully planned around fatherhood.

He wakes up around 10 or 11 in the morning (barely getting five hours of sleep) and immediately shifts into dad mode.

The first order of business? "Masti" with his toddler.

The rest of the day revolves around family. He helps his wife with household chores, spends time teaching his son a new skill or task every day, shares lunch with the family and squeezes in a short nap before heading downstairs with his son for playtime.

Then, it is time to get ready for work.

He returns home around 5 am, has breakfast and goes to sleep.

It's a routine that leaves little room for rest but plenty of room for love.

Like many working parents, Valerian has experienced the heartbreak of missing a special moment.

When asked whether he had ever missed an important milestone because of his work schedule, he says. "The day he started grooving to music."

It may seem like a small thing to others but it is something that many working parents can relate to.

Children grow quickly, often while their parents are busy earning a living for them.

And sometimes, those moments don't wait.

Despite the exhaustion, there are moments that make every sleepless night worthwhile.

For Valerian, one of those moments is hearing his son call out to him.

"The way he keeps calling 'Dadaaa, Dadaa' whenever he needs my help or wants to show me something new he learnt."

There is also a particular smile his son gives him. "The smile on his face when he knows he has done something wrong and yet wants to express his love towards me."

Those are the moments that stay with him long after a tiring shift.

When asked whether he struggles with exhaustion or guilt because he cannot spend as much time with his child as he would like, his answer is honest.

"Always."

But instead of focusing on the hours he loses to work, he focuses on the hours he has. He spends as much time with his son as possible, introducing him to new things and being fully present when they are together.

Fatherhood, he says, has changed everything.

"Definitely yes. Our whole life and the meaning and purpose to it has changed."

It has also changed the way he looks at sacrifice.

The late nights, the disrupted sleep and the missed evenings now have a deeper purpose. Every shift is for the little boy waiting at home.

Valerian believes fatherhood is not something to be observed from a distance. It is something to be experienced.

"Fatherhood is something to experience and cherish."

He has a simple message for fathers who struggle to make time for their children.

"I see a lot of men not being able to make time for their children despite having a normal routine. Change your perspective. Things will change for you and your child and you will love these memories forever."

Because children won't remember how busy their parents were as long as you show up, play with them, take the time to teach them something new every day and shower them with love.