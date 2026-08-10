Sheikh Abdullah's Ouster Began J&K's Long Road To 2019

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's dismissal and arrest on August 9, 1953 marked a decisive shift in the Centre-J&K power equation.

Seven decades later, the erosion of the state's special constitutional position culminated in the August 5, 2019 changes, notes Mohammad Sayeed Malik, the distinguished commentator on Kashmir affairs.

IMAGE: Sheikh Abdullah addresses a prayer meeting at Gandhi Park in 1949. Photograph: Keystone Features/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points August 9, 1953 is described as the most consequential event in J&K's post-accession history.

The constitutional and political structure created after Sheikh Abdullah's removal contained the seeds of a much greater erosion of J&K's autonomy.

Jawaharlal Nehru himself had contemplated the eventual disappearance of Article 370, famously believing that it would gradually be consumed through 'wear and tear'.

73 years down the line, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's unceremonious ouster, on August 9, 1953, as the prime minister of (autonomous) Jammu and Kashmir state, stands out as the single most consequential event in its history since the state's accession to the Indian Union on October 26, 1947.

Logically, history would mark the event as one of the most undemocratic, immoral and unconstitutional acts. And in political terms, it proved to be -- as indeed it was designed -- an irreversible shift of power balance between Srinagar and New Delhi, to the former's crushing disadvantage.

It took 66 long years to carry the 'process' to its ultimate logical conclusion -- on August 5, 2019; when the border state was physically ripped apart and unprecedently downgraded in its constitutional status from a semi-autonomous state to a power-less Union Territory.

The chemistry of the two events -- '1953 and 2019' -- though more than half a century apart- - establishes the fact of their being linked by a discernible umbilical cord.

The amorphous post-1953 politico-constitutional structure inherently carried the seeds of an unwritten, logical built-in provision for a more drastic inevitable conclusion. Only that it took so long coming -- on August 5, 2019.

The New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) recently published (declassified) J&K-related official documents pertaining to behind-the-curtain activities within the corridors of power in New Delhi and Srinagar, before and after the Sheikh's dismissal and arrest on August 9, 1953.

One of the emphatic conclusions obtained from these documents is that, long before the Jan Sangh/BJP, it was none other than then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself who had set his eyes upon getting rid of Article 370 lock, stock and barrel.

He often said 'ghiste, ghiste ghis jaye ga' (wear and tear will consume it). But he did not rest at that. There was method in the madness of '1953'.

Dispensing with its physical symbol in flesh and blood, the then J&K prime minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, thus became a compelling casualty in the process.

Nehru's task was made easier by Abdullah's misplaced over-confidence in his own indispensability. Towards the fag end of his first phase in power, the Sheikh started biting more than he could chew, making it easier for his mightier foe.

That also partly explains how Nehru managed to achieve his objective at an affordable political cost.

Sheikh's shrewd successor, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, was able to walk out with the former's almost entire legislative flock and also install a parallel, durable political superstructure on the ground that served his purpose adequately.

He appeared to be in command even as he was atrociously rough with a strident irrepressible popular undercurrent.

IMAGE: Sheikh Abdullah with then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in this 1948 photograph. Five years later, the Nehru government dismissed the Abdullah government.

After New Delhi accomplished its immediate objective it was the turn of the Sheikh's successor to be pushed towards hastening the follow-up: 1. Winding up the state's parallel constituent assembly after seeking its endorsement on the finality of the state's accession with India and 2. Dismantling the jarring constitutional 'oddities' -- the nomenclature of the head of the state as Sadr-i-Riyasat and that of the prime minister of J&K.

However, while Bakshi readily obliged on the first, he appeared to be dragging his feet over the second proposition. His conduct attracted suspicion in New Delhi.

He was put under watch. Like his tall predecessor, Bakshi began to feel the heat under his feet. But, unlike Sheikh's tactlessness, Bakshi countered by erecting tactical defences on his home ground.

By 1957, New Delhi had begun to get impatient with Bakshi whose pre-occupation with his own survival on his home ground induced him to rework his priorities.

Nehru sought to checkmate Bakshi within their camp by inducing the formation of a parallel outfit, the Democratic National Conference (DNC), led by Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq and including Syed Mir Qasim and D P Dhar.

That, among other matters, sparked a running internal battle over the fate of Article 370; most of it beyond the public view.

IMAGE: Then Sadar-i-Riyasat Karan Singh administers the oath of office to Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad after the 1957 elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Bakshi Turns Article 370 Into a Shield

The ORF documents quoted G M Sadiq as taking the position that 'Article 370 offered only illusory notions of autonomy and if 'those in Delhi' felt the time had come to end it, we should not begrudge it. Personally, I believe it gave no particular advantage except for creating a psychological barrier between Kashmir and the rest of India'.

Syed Mir Qasim was quoted as having maintained that 'except for the right of permanent citizenship -- mainly property rights -- it (Article 370) offered little real benefit. Bringing the state on a par with the rest of the country, particularly in labour laws, would work to the advantage of our general population.'

Both Sadiq and Mir Qasim favoured the 'same administrative and organisational pattern as in the rest of the country'.

Bakshi's survival strategy eventually pushed him to the opposite end of this one-upmanship. He used Article 370 as a political shield to ward off threat to his position at the helm.

'This battle will be fought openly in the fields and farms of Kashmir and not secretly in the corridors of power' became his war cry.

At one point, Bakshi went to the extreme when he sought to equate then Union home minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, with Jana Sangh leader Balraj Madhok for what he had stated on the floor of Parliament in reply to a question by a Jana Sangh MP.

His local detractors were quick to jump at it and cry foul: 'Bakshi is following the Sheikh's path'.

The end result was that New Delhi's discreet swipe at Article 370 fell through and Bakshi managed to survive; though not for long.

IMAGE: Sheikh Abdullah receives Jawaharlal Nehru at Srinagar airport on September 24, 1949. Photograph: Photo Division, Government of India

A few months down the line, Bakshi's over-confidence impelled him to miscalculate and walk straight into Nehru's parlour. It was in 1963 that Nehru floated his 'Kamaraj Plan' named after then Congress president K Kamaraj.

The plan had been devised to weed out a few top Congressmen from power who had become a political liability. Bakshi, not being a Congress member, did not come within its ambit.

But his (fatal) misplaced confidence in his 'indispensability' impelled him to instantly purchase a 4-Anna Congress membership ticket and foolishly tender his resignation; not even imagining its acceptance.

To nobody's surprise but his own, Bakshi found himself among the few whose resignation had been accepted. His political capital earned on his home ground (Kashmir) over his pro-Article 370 stance was washed out in the public fury sparked by the mysterious theft of the Holy Relic from the Hazratbal shrine in 1963.

Its immediate emotional fallout put a brake on any further attempt at Article 370.

How Article 370 Was Gradually Eroded

Even so, Bakhshi's bete noir successor G M Sadiq managed to create space for its substantial erosion. The nomenclature of the head of the state was changed from Sadar-i-Riyasat to governor and that of J&K's prime minister to chief minister.

The ruling National Conference wound its separate shop by merging into the Congress. By the way, G M Sadiq achieved the (dubious?) distinction of being the only state leader to have served both, as prime minister and chief minister.

J&K's separate constitution was substantially eroded with the torrent-like inflow of central laws and key administrative changes, emaciating and hollowing Article 370.

Yet, Bakshi had so vitiated the ground conditions that New Delhi felt compelled to restrain itself and let its hollowed shell remain; until the BJP arrived on the scene, half a century later, to perform its last rites with disproportionate 'shock and awe'.

Retrospectively, an academic question arises that whether 'August 5, 2019' was possible to put through at such affordable cost, as it eventually it did, if 'August 9, 1953' had not happened. Presumably, no.

However, there is an ironical twist in the story. It was a 'tamed' Sher-e-Kashmir, back in power in 1975 for his second and final innings. The 22-year long political wilderness had taken its logical toll.

So much so that in one of his weakest moments, precisely on March 13, 1981, the Sheikh made a stunning statement on the floor of the state assembly in Jammu saying 'Article 370 is not sacrosanct. It can be done away with if and when the it becomes necessary'.

One view had it that the 'voluntary' offer was addressed to 'New Delhi' for endorsing the Kashmir leader's dynastic succession plan, after having got rid of his commonly perceived 'natural successor' Mirza Afzal Beg in 1978 at no cost.

IMAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah in Srinagar during Nehru's visit to Kashmir in 1947. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Many years later the Congress, under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, tried to take a swipe. Around mid-March, 1986 the Congress decided that it had had enough of its unilateral support to Ghulam Mohammad Shah's minority government without any reciprocity.

Then Pradesh Congress Committee president Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was conditionally offered the crown, at a high-level midnight meeting in New Delhi at which acting Congress president Arjun Singh asked Mufti if he would be able to move a resolution in the state assembly seeking abrogation of Art 370.

Mufti pleaded his inability, saying that in the situation prevailing at that time any such move would backfire.

That was the time when the Sarkaria Commission was half way through its assigned task to explore the possibility of devolution of powers from the centre to the states.

Nevertheless, G M Shah's ministry was sent packing with an overly eager Governor Jagmohan taking the reins.

However, down the line, in 2015, it was Mufti who's ill-fated 'North Pole-South Pole alliance', between his Peoples Democratic Party and the BJP, turned out to be the proverbial 'camel's nose into the Arab's tent'.

Today, Sheikh Abdullah's legacy effectively remains entombed with him near the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal lake. His third-generation dynastic successor is left with its pale shadow.

Even though the historical context and political implications of the August 9, 1953 coup against the Sheikh continue to evoke interest long after him, his own autobiography, Aatish-e-Chinar only offers a partial, partisan account.

The only surviving main actor of that drama, Dr Karan Singh's published account, doesn't help either.

Stray versions like that of Nehru's personal assistant M O Mathai only endorse the perception that the plan was hatched at the highest level and that only a handful of top men from the civil and military establishments were in the know.

Mathai claims that Nehru had dictated a detailed note to him on July 30, 1953, ten days ahead of 'D-day'.

IMAGE: Security forces on alert in Srinagar, August 5, 2026 on the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Final Countdown to Sheikh Abdullah's Arrest

Other players in the drama have let out stray bits and pieces. History continues to look for a convincing complete account.

The final countdown was triggered on June 30, 1953 when Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherji had died, under detention in Srinagar, for having crossed into J&K without a (mandatory) entry permit from the state government headed by the Sheikh.

By then the atmospherics had been sufficiently vitiated, by escalating a Centre-state confrontation, to make the action against the Sheikh look inevitable; though not so drastic as it eventually turned out to be.

In a way, Sheikh had made it easier for his wily tormentors with his reckless emotional outbursts rather than working out a proper counter survival strategy.

Probably his unrivalled popularity on his home ground blinded him to the machinations of a brute power.

That explains how, at such critical juncture, he happened to be on a weekend break at Gulmarg resort, on the fateful day, where he found himself literally dragged from his bed, as well his throne, in the dead of night, caged and thrown into 22-year long political wilderness.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff