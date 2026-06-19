The Doctor Who Saved Thousands Of Babies

Thousands and thousands and thousands of adults owe their lives to the commitment and medical fervour of Dr Armida Fernandez, who a grateful nation honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

Dr Armida Fernandez is running a few minutes late.

As you await her arrival at the cosy Fernandez home looking out to the calm sea, and an assortment of nascent bridge constructions, at northwest Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand, the room and its warmth, gives you a wee glimpse of the person you are about to meet.

Framed family portraits. Several group pictures of colleagues have prominent place. Greenery tumbles out of pots and pots of plants. Solid old carved furniture. Tasteful statuettes and paintings of Mother Mary... An inviting flat.

The help, Manda, who you later learn has been with her for 28 years, is fussing about, making sure you have a glass of cold water and a comfortable place to sit, later bringing a cup of coffee.

This is the home of the remarkable lady behind Asia's first milk bank, established in 1989, and also the doughty founder of SNEHA, an organisation that has faithfully looked after the welfare of women and children, especially maternal and newborn health, for close to 27 years.

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

She briskly walks in, tall and elegant, in an orange and green Dharwad sari, her silver hair efficiently scraped back in a bun, looking not a day older than 70.

Dr Fernandez, 83, strikes a chord with you immediately. She brims with positivity, cheer. Energy too. Quickly putting you at ease, her questions bubbling forth, starting the conversation by asking about your background, your field, the organisation you represent.

It's been an incredibly busy few months for Dr Armida Fernandez.

On the heels of the announcement in January, that she would receive a Padma Shri, has been a whirlwind of interviews and invitations to grace events.

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

A special call at Church

It all began on the eve of Republic Day.

Dr Fernandez was about to turn her phone to silent mode as she entered St Andrew's Church for Sunday mass in Bandra when it rang.

It was from the home ministry, New Delhi, and Dr Fernandez felt she ought to answer it. A ministry official was calling. 'Madam, you've been selected for the Padma Shri'.

He strictly told her not to disclose these details to anyone until the award was confirmed later in the night.

'I couldn't tell my family, I couldn't tell anybody!' she reveals.

"After that it's been many months of non-stop... Either interviews or felicitations or chief guests (invites). I have been extremely, extremely busy, because I also work! It's been an exhausting time."

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

"When I got into church, I thought: 'My God, I've actually got a Padma Shri!"

"But first it was the uncertainty to tell you the truth," she says with a hearty laugh.

"The second thing that happened to me is just a feeling of guilt. Wherever I've worked, I've never worked by myself. It's always been a team effort... The award doesn't belong just to me!"

"Now at SNEHA, I am working across the slums of Mumbai. I started (this NGO), but it's our people that are going in the hot sun, visiting homes. And in partnership with the BMC, the government, the police. And the donors..."

"There is guilt that it doesn't belong just to me -- it belongs to everybody. But they had to find one face, which in a way is unfortunate.

"What made me happy was all my colleagues, team people, said, 'We feel we've got the Padma Shri. We are so happy'. It made me feel that they are also feeling (awarded).

"More touching was my students were weeping... They couldn't talk, they were so happy. I just felt so loved and cared for. I think that made me happier than hearing that I was getting a Padma Shri," she says her face alight with joy as she recollects those moments.

What will she wear to the ceremony? One of her fantastic saris, no doubt, you ask.

"I lost my daughter, my only child, 13 years ago to cancer. Under SNEHA, I started the Romila Palliative Care in her name. She loves dressing up. Just before she died, she told my nieces in Chennai, 'I want a sari for Mummy for Christmas. It has to be this colour and this weave'.

"She was very artistic. All that I didn't have. She loved art, she loved beauty, aesthetics, she loved cooking. I don't even like food..."

"She died in October 2013. She bought it so that she could give it to me before she died. That's the sari I'm going to wear. It is a peacock green-blue. Like a Carnatic silk. Beautiful. Because she had very good taste."

IMAGE: Armida, front, with her sister Ada and cousin Maria, and mother Matilda Menezes in Dharwad, where she was born in the early 1940s and raised in times deeply influenced by the Gandhian movement. Photograph Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

'Dharwad is heaven to me'

Dr Fernandez grew up in a large Goan family, with roots in São Mathias village in Divar, an island in the Mandovi river, Goa.

But her life story begins in Dharwad before Independence.

Her father Armando Menezes, a freedom fighter and fierce proponent for Indian nationalism, toiled for Goa's liberation from the Portuguese. He was also a poet, linguist, a much-respected academic and the head of the department of English at St Xavier's College, Bombay, who later took a posting as principal at the Karnatak College, Dharwad, going on to become the chairman and first professor of the department of English at Karnatak University.

IMAGE: Celebrations near Armida's childhood home at Karnatak College, Dharwad, when India became independent, August 15, 1947. Photograph Kind courtesy: Dr Armida Fernandez

Their home, a spacious bungalow on the campus surrounded by lush, blooming gardens, was perpetually filled with her father's students, who came and went as they wished. They were aways welcome there.

Her mother Matilda fed them all. It was an "open house". The Menezes did not have deep pockets but what they had was squarely shared.

Generosity and hard work. Those were the sturdy sterling values Dr Fernandez was brought up with.

And belief. Her mom taught her faith and the importance of daily prayers.

IMAGE: Professor Armando Menezes and Matilda Menezes holding their son Ignatious. Photograph Kind courtesy: Dr Armida Fernandez

"My parents were so generous. We didn't have even a radio in the house. Not even a bicycle. We walked everywhere. New clothes once in three years. But when it came to the poor, whatever was there my father and mother shared."

"I remember the maid coming and saying, 'Memsahib, we don't have anything to eat in the house'. My mother said, 'Go to the storeroom and help yourself'. She didn't say, 'Come, I'll give you rice or dal or anything like that. She said 'Go and help yourself'. Meaning take as much as you need."

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez's father Professor Armando Menezes; Karnatak College, Dharwad, right. Photograph Kind courtesy: Dr Armida Fernandez

Stern though he was, Professor Menezes had a sterling heart and many of his students never forgot him. He took free tuitions post class and even accommodated those who could not afford hostel fees in the outhouses of his bungalow, feeding them too. In this atmosphere of generosity, Dr Fernandez was brought up.

"One day my father was told, 'Minister is coming, minister is coming', and he asked, 'Who minister?!' One of his students, who had stayed in the outhouses and ate breakfast (with the Menezes), said, 'Before I take my oath, I want to fall at the feet of those who were there for me' -- that was my father and my mother."

IMAGE: Armida with her brother Leonard and pet Trevor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

The life of a healer

Armida Fernandez bucked family tradition by not choosing the humanities as a career.

As a little girl, healing was young Armida's mission right from childhood. She was perpetually taking care of tiny creatures, repairing the wings of butterflies, helping puppies.

"Anybody with a wound and I would care for it. Somewhere within me was always the (urge) to treat."

Her father considered science "infra dig". He said, "Literature, poetry, philosophy, music... there are so many (better) subjects."

Her mother, she describes with amusement, "almost got a heart attack" when she was deciding on a medical career.

Armida could not be deterred. The closest medical college -- "They wouldn't allow me to go any further" -- was in Hubli, about 20 km away, which was a daunting distance in those days. She lived in a hostel and came home every once in a way by bus.

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez with her husband Dr Rui Fernandez. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

Becoming Dr (Mrs) Fernandez

Before she even finished medical school, Dr Fernandez vowed she would help the poor in the villages.

By then Dr Rui Fernandez was in her life. He first set eyes on a fetching photograph of her in a long plait in a Sandoz drug company magazine when she topped her medical school in Hubli and was entranced to hear from mutual acquaintances about this girl with the surname Menezes, who apart from standing first, "does Indian dancing very well".

They were introduced at a wedding in Goa where they shared a dance. But romance only bloomed after running into each other again in Parel, central Bombay, when he was coming out of the KEM hospital and she was exiting the Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital holding admission forms for registering for a diploma in pediatrics.

A wedding followed around a year later and married life began in the resident doctors quarters at KEM while they were studying for their MDs.

Dr Rui Fernandez was becoming a dermatologist who was planning a practice in Bombay. He talked her out of the working-in-the-villages idea, pointing out that there were poor people she could help in the city.

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez and then Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi at the neonatal unit at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

A milk bank to save babies' lives

Dr Armida Fernandez subsequently joined the Maharashtra government medical officer cadre, which was a logical choice to take forward her determination to help the neediest. So was neonatology given her empathy for the littlest beings.

While being posted at the neonatology department at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, north central Bombay, almost six decades ago, Dr Fernandez was distraught by the high infant mortalities.

"At Sion Hospital treatment is totally free. The poorest, most destitute come there. The sickest babies are transferred there. There's an orphanage next door -- abandoned babies are also brought there. The mortality of these babies was very high.

"When I joined, I said to my head of department, 'Babies are dying'. He said, 'Why don't you do something about it?'

"The BMC (BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation which runs the Sion hospital as the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital is popularly known) at that time didn't have money. How I could bring down mortality in babies with very low-cost methods?"

She very far-sightedly put down the real issue to babies being fed non-human milk in the absence of mother's milk.

"When you gave a newborn top milk in a bottle, babies developed diarrhea, later sepsis and died. I said 'I'll stop that'.

'If I stopped that, then where would I get mother's milk?

'Mothers came into the unit to breastfeed their babies. They expressed milk, which was kept in the fridge and when mothers couldn't come or were sick, one mother's expressed milk was given to another baby."

IMAGE: Dr Armida Fernandez with colleagues at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

That observation spurred her on to starting up India's first milk bank and indeed Asia's first too.

The practicalities were simple, Dr Fernandez explains. Most of the mums would be approached when they were still in the hospital after delivery, or came as outpatients soon after the birth. They regularly had excess milk and were more than happy to donate milk, relieving their aching, congested breasts.

Collection best occurred in the sanitised environment of a hospital rather than from an unknown home Every time a mother donated, a signature was taken so her milk could be stored up along with the other vast quantities being collected, to be used for other babies.

"It was free, always. A free service. We give them a glass of milk, we give them some fruit to say that whatever calories that have been expended (are reimbursed). But we never pay them. And when a mother receives milk for her baby, we take a signature.

"I opted for this out of desperation because I wanted to save babies' lives and it brought down the mortality. The beauty is that today there's so much scientific literature that's come up over the last 30 or 40 years highlighting the importance of human milk for sick and preterm babies. Even if they're on a ventilator, small amounts of human milk make a difference for the baby. I did that 55 years ago. To convince people at that time was not easy."

It was an ambitious idea and eventually such a successful, enlightened project that saved the lives of thousands of babies, given that Sion Hospital births 10,000 to 15,000 babies every year (for instance between 2020 and 2024, 10,523 newborns made use of Sion Hospital's life-giving-life-saving milk bank as per BMC figures released in 2024).

"We made the process scientific. We couldn't use fridges and things like that. I'd seen a milk bank in Oxford. I said I need to start one here where we can have a continuous supply of safe pasteurised milk."

IMAGE: With one of her wee charges. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

What set Sion Hospital's milk bank apart from milk banks in the developed world was it had to be an inexpensive affair -- that was all municipal hospitals could afford at the time. The pasteuriser came from the Taj Group of Hotels as a donation. "It was modified to suit because we used low-cost technology. Instead of Pyrex bottles, we had stainless steel dabbas."

"Our Indian mothers, when it comes to babies, they are willing to feed. Among the babies and mothers who came to Sion, if a mother went for a caesarean section (and she was not able to walk up to feed because of her stitches) and the baby was crying, another mother would come and breastfeed.

"We're talking about different class of people, who might not accept and say 'Oh my God, whose milk? What milk?' Sion Hospital was another class of mothers.

"Secondly, people forget that India has a culture of wet nursing which was there for forever. At any point of time when a mother couldn't breastfeed, either her sister-in-law or sister who might have had a baby would breastfeed that baby. We had a grandmother who was feeding the babies."

She adds, with remembered exasperation, "Whom it was difficult to convince was not the mothers but the administration. They would say, 'My God, another mother's milk?!' I'm sure if you go to the villages or tribal areas, if a mother is sick, someone else is breastfeeding."

Dr Fernandez had one of the nurses on her Sion Hospital team do a study on acceptance and discovered that 99.9 per cent of mothers saw no problem at all. Objections/squeamishness over the origin of the milk, or that it came from slum mothers arose only when the mother was more educated, belonging to a different income strata.

IMAGE: A training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

SNEHA is born

As her exceptionally impactful term at Sion Hospital was coming to a close, Dr Fernandez was already doggedly hunting about for new challenges.

She wanted to continue care for women and newborns, but she hoped to achieve still more.

During her career at Sion Hospital, as the head of the department of neonatology and later and dean, attempts to arrest infant mortality plateaued at a certain percentage. Efforts to further eradicate fatalities hit different kinds of road blocks.

The sad, niggling percentage of unfortunate and highly vulnerable little babies that did not make it haunted Dr Fernandez. Getting to the root of the problem meant delving backwards, looking at the health of a mother before she even became a mother.

"The mortality of babies in Sion dropped, as we started building up intensive care. But some babies continued to die.

"Those were mothers who came in very late. They didn't come for antenatal care. Either there was a stillbirth or the babies didn't breathe -- asphyxia. We had to resuscitate them. Sometimes they survived, sometimes they had brain damage.

"The babies came to the hospital and gasped because they aspirated meconium (feces unnaturally present in amniotic fluid of the birth sac).

"And some of our babies -- we had looked after them for six weeks, saved their lives, even 800-grammers went home -- but after 15 days, the babies didn't look they would survive and they brought them back. I realised that they didn't know how to look after the babies at home.

"Also, babies wouldn't have needed intensive care in the first place if the mothers came on time for their delivery, as soon as they got labour pains and if they looked after themselves.

'I said to myself, 'This piece is missing. I really want to save newborn life'. If I want to save babies' lives, I can't sit in the hospital. That's the end of life. I have to go to their homes to prevent them getting sick. I thought of SNEHA."

While she was pondering over the outlines of her post-retirement plans, a recently born infant arrived at Sion hospital, dead.

"A six-week baby was brought into our intensive care. Raped... and the baby died. That really drained me."

The reasons for rapes like that, then, were obscure, sometimes related to superstition, says Dr Fernandez.

"At the time I couldn't do anything. I couldn't! Six weeks! I took a vow then. I told God when I get out of this hospital, I'll work on violence (towards) women and children.

"Along with all the newborn and maternal care that SNEHA does, I started also with violence from day one. You are drawn to doing what pulls at your heart."

She clarifies that violence today against babies and children is usually by someone close or related to the family, mostly brought on by access to child pornography -- "the mobile is a horrible source of what can be done (sexually)."

SNEHA was born in 1999 although she began work in 1998. It stands for Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action.

IMAGE: Talking about health, nutrition, raising babies while working with less-privileged communities under the SNEHA banner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

Heading for the slums with SNEHA

Dr Fernandez says real change comes only when there is a behavioural change as women don't want to "learn".

Bringing behavioural change requires massive undoing of layers of already-established patterns or attitudes, "ingrained in tradition over generations".

"(It is about) getting mothers to know why they need to go to a hospital and (nudge) them so they themselves make that decision. It's not a quick job. In medical colleges, you love to teach students because they have come to learn. The women you meet in the slums say: 'My grandmother's babies were born at home and they did this etc etc'. We had to change behaviour, which is a different cup of tea altogether."

Much more than that, it meant altering a mother's health, from the day she was born, to give her and her future children, particularly her girl child, a fighting chance.

"We work on a life cycle. If you want a healthy newborn, you need a healthy mother. For a healthy mother, you need a healthy adolescent girl. For a healthy adolescent, you need a healthy girl child. Unless you look at the life cycle, you're not going to change that (fate of) the mother and the child."

There is deep irony in the fact that preference for a boy child, and the privileges afforded to a boy while he is growing up, and not to a girl child in the same family, ultimately affects the health of a future boy children.

A girl child often faces negligence plus discrimination on multiple counts, in her childhood, because she is considered less important than the boys/men in the family.

That neglect, specifically when it concerns her health/nutrition, will plague her pregnancies and lead to the birth of stunted, malnourished babies, be they male or female.

Is it that even today, in the 21st century, in the average slum home, in the heart of a modern Indian city like Mumbai, a boy would be fed better than a girl?

Dr Fernandez avers: "Absolutely. It is a big problem. In the slums, if you have a girl and a boy, the husband will be fed first, the best food, then the son and then the girl and finally the mother. That's the way it goes. The boy gets the best parts of the non-veg food. The girl might get the curry. But it's changing and I think education makes a big difference."

They want boys but they don't want to look after the mother who will give birth to him?

"You're absolutely right. If a mother is malnourished, she'd get a smaller baby and a stunted boy baby."

IMAGE: Dr Rui Fernandez was her brick and "angel" supporting her in all her activities and helping her take her dreams further. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dr Armida Fernandez

SNEHA goes into a community to achieve better outcomes for women, babies, children, girls, partnering locally -- for instance, for violence-related problems with the police and the free legal aid cell, for maternal health with the BMC.

Dr Fernandez followed the social work philosophy of moving into an area and showing them the figurative ropes and then progressing to a fresh location.

"We are just an NGO. We can only work for a period of time and then we move on. But we ensure -- what is today called sustainability -- that the work would continue after we have moved on."

That happens largely through local partnering. Everything that SNEHA did, they would do in conjunction with a partner so their footprint remained because the partner continued their work. SNEHA works shoulder-to-shoulder with BMC health workers and anganwadi personnel.

IMAGE: Doctors Rui and Armida Fernandez with daughter Romila and their Lhasa Apso. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

Dr Fernandez might be 83, but it seems age is an inconsequential number she disregards, as the neonatologist continues, indomitably, going full steam ahead with her tasks with SNEHA.

A former colleague from Sion Hospital, Dr Ruchi Nanavati, now the head of the neonatology department at the G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, refers to an A P J Abdul Kalam quote: 'Birds find shelter during the rain, but eagles fly above the clouds and avoid the rain.' That is how Dr Nanavati thinks of Dr Fernandez.

"She can (always) find solutions to problems. She is known for (discovering) what is good in each and every person and will try to always extract the good. One of the most positive persons I have met in my life. Very determined."

Dr Fernandez has shifted the main thrust of her efforts and invests most of her time in palliative care, which is an area where she could have received so much help when her daughter Romila was dying of cancer and a discipline that sees so much ignorance and requires, she believes, most of her attention.

Dr Fernandez takes an occasional break to meet up with family in Divar, Goa, or to squire around her 95-year-old sister Ada, who lives nearby.

IMAGE: With her elder sister Ada who was a Bharata Natyam dancer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Armida Fernandez

When she walks up the red carpet at the Ashoka Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive her medal, inscribed with a lotus on one side and three lions on the reverse and the words Satyameva Jayate, from President Droupadi Murmu, the carpet is going to be awfully crowded.

Delighted Armando, Matilda, Rui, Romila will be among the many who will surely accompany her in spirit on her dignified honourable walk to the front, their hearts full, beaming proudly from wherever they are.

Applauding will be a legion of fans at Sion Hospital and SNEHA who Dr Fernandez, either taught or mentored, as they watch the ceremony on television or on YouTube.

Cheering lustily ought to be the thousands and thousands and thousands of children, now grown, whose lives the good doctor zealously safeguarded and nurtured.